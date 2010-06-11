Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sounds of Music Presents Count Basie & Orchestra, Vol. 2

Sounds of Music Presents Count Basie & Orchestra, Vol. 2

Count Basie and His Orchestra

MAG Music  • Джаз  • 2010

1

Обложка трека

Robins Nest (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

2

Обложка трека

Be Fair (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

3

Обложка трека

Oh! Lady Be Good (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

4

Обложка трека

Every Tub (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

5

Обложка трека

One O'Clock Jump (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

6

Обложка трека

How High the Moon (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

7

Обложка трека

Jazz Me Blues (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

8

Обложка трека

Dance of the Gremlins (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

9

Обложка трека

My Melancholy Baby (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

10

Обложка трека

Lullaby of Birdland (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

11

Обложка трека

Tune Town Shuffle (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

12

Обложка трека

Diggin for Tex (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

13

Обложка трека

I Got It Bad and that aint Good (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

14

Обложка трека

April In Paris (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

15

Обложка трека

Malaguena (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

16

Обложка трека

Two for T Blues (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

17

Обложка трека

Ska-Di-De-Dee-Doo (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

18

Обложка трека

You Cant Run around (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

19

Обложка трека

Jumpin At the Woodside (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

20

Обложка трека

Love Jumped Out (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

21

Обложка трека

Lets Jump (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

22

Обложка трека

Out of the Window (Original)

Count Basie and His Orchestra

