Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Count Basie and His Orchestra

Count Basie and His Orchestra

Альбом  ·  2022

The Funny Barber Shop

#Джаз
Count Basie and His Orchestra

Артист

Count Basie and His Orchestra

Релиз The Funny Barber Shop

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Feather Merchant

Feather Merchant

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

2:59

2

Трек My Old Flame

My Old Flame

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

3:01

3

Трек Something New

Something New

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

2:15

4

Трек Platterbrains

Platterbrains

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

2:47

5

Трек I Struck A Match In The Dark

I Struck A Match In The Dark

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

3:02

6

Трек Diggin' For Dex

Diggin' For Dex

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

3:04

7

Трек Harvard Blues

Harvard Blues

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

3:17

8

Трек Down For Double

Down For Double

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

2:50

9

Трек Moon Nocturne

Moon Nocturne

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

3:22

10

Трек Fiesta In Blue

Fiesta In Blue

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

3:03

11

Трек Fancy Meeting You

Fancy Meeting You

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

2:23

12

Трек More Than You Know

More Than You Know

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

3:11

13

Трек Basie Boogie

Basie Boogie

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

2:19

14

Трек Tom Thumb

Tom Thumb

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

3:04

15

Трек King Joe -, Pt. 1

King Joe -, Pt. 1

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

3:18

16

Трек Coming-Out Party

Coming-Out Party

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

3:26

17

Трек All Of Me

All Of Me

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

2:57

18

Трек One-Two-Three-O'Leary

One-Two-Three-O'Leary

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

2:36

19

Трек King Joe -, Pt. 2

King Joe -, Pt. 2

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

3:05

20

Трек Take Me Back Baby

Take Me Back Baby

Count Basie and His Orchestra

The Funny Barber Shop

2:57

Информация о правообладателе: Funny Barber
