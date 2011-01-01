Your device does not support JavaScript!

0/250

Топ

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Going to Chicago Blues

Going to Chicago Blues

Count Basie

Jazz Classics  • Джаз  • 2011

1

Обложка трека

Music Makers

Count Basie and His Orchestra

2

Обложка трека

Jump the Blues Away

Count Basie and His Orchestra

3

Обложка трека

Deep In the Blues

Count Basie and His Orchestra

4

Обложка трека

The Jitters

Count Basie and His Orchestra

5

Обложка трека

Tuesday At Ten

Count Basie and His Orchestra

6

Обложка трека

Undecided Blues

Count Basie and His Orchestra

7

Обложка трека

I Do Mean You

Count Basie and His Orchestra

8

Обложка трека

9.20 Special

Count Basie and His Orchestra

9

Обложка трека

H and J

Count Basie and His Orchestra

10

Обложка трека

Feedin' the Bean

Count Basie and His Orchestra

11

Обложка трека

Going to Chicago Blues

Count Basie and His Orchestra

12

Обложка трека

You Betcha My Life

Count Basie and His Orchestra

13

Обложка трека

Down, Down, Down

Count Basie and His Orchestra

14

Обложка трека

Tune Town Shuffle

Count Basie and His Orchestra

15

Обложка трека

I'm Tired of Waiting for You

Count Basie and His Orchestra

16

Обложка трека

One-Two-Three-O'lairy

Count Basie and His Orchestra

17

Обложка трека

Basie Boogie

Count Basie and His Orchestra

18

Обложка трека

Fancy Meeting You

Count Basie and His Orchestra

19

Обложка трека

Diggin' for Dex

Count Basie and His Orchestra

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Strike Up the Band

Strike Up the Band

Постер альбома Strike Up the Band

Strike Up the Band

Постер альбома Basie Swings, Bennett Sings

Basie Swings, Bennett Sings

Постер альбома Milenberg Joys - Treasury Of Jazz No. 59

Milenberg Joys - Treasury Of Jazz No. 59

Постер альбома Body and Soul - The Smithsonian Collection of Classic Jazz

Body and Soul - The Smithsonian Collection of Classic Jazz

Постер альбома Basie At Birdland, The Complete Recordings

Basie At Birdland, The Complete Recordings

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Autumn In NY

Autumn In NY

Постер альбома New York Jazz City

New York Jazz City

Постер альбома "Young at Heart" - Classic Rat Pack

"Young at Heart" - Classic Rat Pack

Постер альбома Change

Change

Leven
2016
Постер альбома I've Got a Right to Sing the Blues

I've Got a Right to Sing the Blues

Постер альбома Louis Prima On Planet Swing

Louis Prima On Planet Swing