Альбом
Count Basie : Relaxing Top 10 (Relaxation & Jazz)

Count Basie : Relaxing Top 10 (Relaxation & Jazz)

Count Basie

Astorg Records  • Ambient  • 2010

1

Broadway

Broadway

Count Basie

2

Fiesta In Blue

Fiesta In Blue

Count Basie

3

Avenue C

Avenue C

Count Basie

4

Обложка трека

Don't You Miss Your Baby

Count Basie

5

Swinging the Blues

Swinging the Blues

Count Basie

6

Rambo

Rambo

Count Basie

7

Taxi War Dance

Taxi War Dance

Count Basie

8

White Not

White Not

Count Basie

9

She's Just My Size

She's Just My Size

Count Basie

10

Volcano

Volcano

Count Basie

