Your device does not support JavaScript!

0/250

Топ

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Lullaby of Broadway - Oscar Peterson Plays Harry Warren

Lullaby of Broadway - Oscar Peterson Plays Harry Warren

Oscar Peterson

American Songbook Classics  • Джаз  • 2011
Обложка трека

Nagasaki

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

Serenade In Blue

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

Lullaby of Broadway

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

I Found a Million Dollar Baby

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

Would You Like to Take a Walk

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

I'll String Along With You

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

I Only Have Eyes for You

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

You Must Have Been a Beautiful Baby

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

You're Getting to Be a Habit With Me

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

Chattanooga Choo Choo

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

You're My Everything

The Oscar Peterson Trio

Обложка трека

I Only Have Eyes for You

Billie Holiday and Her OrchestraOscar Peterson

Обложка трека

There Will Never Be Another You

Lester YoungThe Oscar Peterson Trio

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома The Canadian Giant, 1945-1952

The Canadian Giant, 1945-1952

Постер альбома Plays Irving Berlin

Plays Irving Berlin

Постер альбома Plays The Duke Ellington Song Book

Plays The Duke Ellington Song Book

Постер альбома Oscar Peterson Plays the Harold Arlen Songbook

Oscar Peterson Plays the Harold Arlen Songbook

Постер альбома Something Warm

Something Warm

Постер альбома Fiorello!

Fiorello!

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Everyday I Have the Blues (Remastered 2014)

Everyday I Have the Blues (Remastered 2014)

Постер альбома The Sunday Music Collection

The Sunday Music Collection

Постер альбома The Midnight Blues Standard Time Vol. 5

The Midnight Blues Standard Time Vol. 5

Постер альбома Sound System

Sound System

Постер альбома Turn Of The Year Masquerade

Turn Of The Year Masquerade

Постер альбома Around The World

Around The World