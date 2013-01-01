Трек · 2013
Just The Two Of Us (The Voice 2013 Performance)
1 лайк
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Universal Music Australia Pty. Ltd.
Текст песни
I see the crystal raindrops fall
And the beauty of it all
Is when the sun comes shining through
To make those rainbows in my mind
When I think of you sometime
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие альбомы артиста
Only Love Can Hurt Like This2020 · Сингл · Steve Clisby
I Still Call Australia Home2020 · Сингл · Steve Clisby
Human2020 · Сингл · Steve Clisby
Walking These Streets - EP2017 · Альбом · Steve Clisby
Walking These Streets2017 · Сингл · Steve Clisby
Just The Two Of Us2013 · Сингл · Steve Clisby
God Bless The Child2013 · Сингл · Steve Clisby
Sunday In Savannah2013 · Сингл · Steve Clisby
Can't Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe2013 · Сингл · Steve Clisby
Walking in Memphis2013 · Сингл · Steve Clisby
New York State Of Mind2013 · Сингл · Steve Clisby
Departures: Hopscotch2005 · Альбом · Steve Clisby
Temple Of Love (Live)2000 · Альбом · Steve Clisby