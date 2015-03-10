О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Madonna

Madonna

Трек  ·  2015

Rebel Heart

113 лайков

Madonna

Исполнитель

Madonna

Трек Rebel Heart

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Rebel Heart

Rebel Heart

Madonna

Rebel Heart

3:22

Текст песни

I lived my life like a masochist

Hearing my father say, "Told you so, told you soo

Why can't you be like the other girls?"

I said, "Oh no, that's not me

And I don't think that it'll ever be"

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Interscope Records
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Tokyo 1987
Tokyo 19872025 · Альбом · Madonna
Релиз The Legendary Broadcasts
The Legendary Broadcasts2024 · Альбом · Madonna
Релиз Sorry (with Madonna) [Miss Monique Remix]
Sorry (with Madonna) [Miss Monique Remix]2023 · Сингл · Madonna
Релиз VULGAR (with Madonna)
VULGAR (with Madonna)2023 · Сингл · Sam Smith
Релиз Popular (Music from the HBO Original Series)
Popular (Music from the HBO Original Series)2023 · Сингл · The Weeknd
Релиз Popular [From The Idol Vol. 1 (Music from the HBO Original Series)]
Popular [From The Idol Vol. 1 (Music from the HBO Original Series)]2023 · Сингл · The Weeknd
Релиз Madonna at Live Aid (Live at John F. Kennedy Stadium, 13th July 1985)
Madonna at Live Aid (Live at John F. Kennedy Stadium, 13th July 1985)2023 · Сингл · Madonna
Релиз Sorry (with Madonna)
Sorry (with Madonna)2023 · Сингл · Blond:ish
Релиз Back That Up To The Beat
Back That Up To The Beat2022 · Сингл · Madonna
Релиз Frozen
Frozen2021 · Сингл · Madonna
Релиз Madame X - Music From The Theater Xperience (Live at Coliseu dos Recreios, Lisbon, Portugal, 2020)
Madame X - Music From The Theater Xperience (Live at Coliseu dos Recreios, Lisbon, Portugal, 2020)2021 · Альбом · Madonna
Релиз Madame X - Music From The Theater Xperience (Live)
Madame X - Music From The Theater Xperience (Live)2021 · Альбом · Madonna
Релиз True Blue (35th Anniversary Edition)
True Blue (35th Anniversary Edition)2021 · Альбом · Madonna
Релиз Beautiful Stranger
Beautiful Stranger2021 · Сингл · Madonna
Релиз Express Yourself
Express Yourself2021 · Сингл · Madonna
Релиз What It Feels Like For A Girl
What It Feels Like For A Girl2021 · Сингл · Madonna
Релиз Bedtime Story
Bedtime Story2021 · Альбом · Madonna
Релиз Frozen
Frozen2021 · Альбом · Madonna
Релиз Like A Prayer
Like A Prayer2021 · Альбом · Madonna
Релиз Levitating (feat. Madonna and Missy Elliott) [The Blessed Madonna Remix]
Levitating (feat. Madonna and Missy Elliott) [The Blessed Madonna Remix]2020 · Сингл · Dua Lipa

Похожие артисты

Madonna
Артист

Madonna

David Usher
Артист

David Usher

Spice Girls
Артист

Spice Girls

90s allstars
Артист

90s allstars

Dido
Артист

Dido

Kylie Minogue
Артист

Kylie Minogue

Fool's Garden
Артист

Fool's Garden

Hozier
Артист

Hozier

Alphaville
Артист

Alphaville

Elton John
Артист

Elton John

Sixpence None the Richer
Артист

Sixpence None the Richer

Bran Van 3000
Артист

Bran Van 3000

Tones And I
Артист

Tones And I