Информация о правообладателе: Decca Music Group Ltd.
Трек · 1973
Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance - When a felon's not engaged in his employment
Другие альбомы артиста
Georg Friedrich Händel: Acis and Galatea2023 · Сингл · The St. Anthony Singers
Handel: Messiah (Adrian Boult – The Decca Legacy II, Vol. 1)2023 · Альбом · Georg Friedrich Händel
Purcell: The Fairy Queen; Songs And Arias2019 · Сингл · John Shirley-Quirk
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes2014 · Альбом · Peter Pears
Songs You Remember2014 · Альбом · Ernest Lush
Janáček: Katya Kabanová2010 · Сингл · Robert Thomas
Handel: Serse2009 · Альбом · Georg Friedrich Händel
HMS Pinafore & Trial By Jury2000 · Альбом · Pro Arte Orchestra
Handel: Messiah, Pt. 12000 · Альбом · Georg Friedrich Händel
The Gondoliers2000 · Альбом · William Schwenck Gilbert
Iolanthe2000 · Альбом · William Schwenck Gilbert
The Beggar's Opera2000 · Альбом · John Gay
Ruddigore2000 · Альбом · William Schwenck Gilbert
The Pirates Of Penzance2000 · Альбом · William Schwenck Gilbert
Britten: Noye's Fludde; The Golden Vanity1993 · Сингл · Sheila Rex
Cavalli: La Calisto1972 · Сингл · London Philharmonic Orchestra
Stainer: The Crucifixion1962 · Альбом · Brian Runnett