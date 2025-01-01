О нас

Информация о правообладателе: Decca Music Group Ltd.

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Georg Friedrich Händel: Acis and Galatea
Georg Friedrich Händel: Acis and Galatea2023 · Сингл · The St. Anthony Singers
Релиз Handel: Messiah (Adrian Boult – The Decca Legacy II, Vol. 1)
Handel: Messiah (Adrian Boult – The Decca Legacy II, Vol. 1)2023 · Альбом · Georg Friedrich Händel
Релиз Purcell: The Fairy Queen; Songs And Arias
Purcell: The Fairy Queen; Songs And Arias2019 · Сингл · John Shirley-Quirk
Релиз Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes2014 · Альбом · Peter Pears
Релиз Songs You Remember
Songs You Remember2014 · Альбом · Ernest Lush
Релиз Janáček: Katya Kabanová
Janáček: Katya Kabanová2010 · Сингл · Robert Thomas
Релиз Handel: Serse
Handel: Serse2009 · Альбом · Georg Friedrich Händel
Релиз HMS Pinafore & Trial By Jury
HMS Pinafore & Trial By Jury2000 · Альбом · Pro Arte Orchestra
Релиз Handel: Messiah, Pt. 1
Handel: Messiah, Pt. 12000 · Альбом · Georg Friedrich Händel
Релиз The Gondoliers
The Gondoliers2000 · Альбом · William Schwenck Gilbert
Релиз Iolanthe
Iolanthe2000 · Альбом · William Schwenck Gilbert
Релиз The Beggar's Opera
The Beggar's Opera2000 · Альбом · John Gay
Релиз Ruddigore
Ruddigore2000 · Альбом · William Schwenck Gilbert
Релиз The Pirates Of Penzance
The Pirates Of Penzance2000 · Альбом · William Schwenck Gilbert
Релиз Britten: Noye's Fludde; The Golden Vanity
Britten: Noye's Fludde; The Golden Vanity1993 · Сингл · Sheila Rex
Релиз Cavalli: La Calisto
Cavalli: La Calisto1972 · Сингл · London Philharmonic Orchestra
Релиз Stainer: The Crucifixion
Stainer: The Crucifixion1962 · Альбом · Brian Runnett

