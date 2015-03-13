Star Wars & Return of the Jedi

2019 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt

Schubert: Klaviermusik

2019 · Альбом · Franz Schubert

Classical Essentials, Vol. 1

2018 · Альбом · Various Artists

Highlights of Charles Gerhardt, Vol. 3

2018 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt

Highlights of Charles Gerhardt, Vol. 2

2017 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt

Highlights of Charles Gerhardt, Vol. 1

2017 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt

Reader's Digest Music: Car Tunes: Classical Hits the Highway

2013 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt

Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Major & Karelia Suite

2013 · Альбом · London Promenade Orchestra

Gone With The Wind (1939 Film Score)

2012 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt

Smetana - The Moldau (Vltava) from 'My Homeland' ('Ma Vlast')

2012 · Сингл · Charles Gerhardt

Wien, Wien, nur du allein

2012 · Альбом · Various Artists

Tresors D' Hollywood

2004 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt

Bizet: Symphony No. 1 / L'Arlesienne Suites Nos. 1 and 2

2004 · Альбом · Georges Bizet

Harmonica Concertos

1993 · Альбом · Tommy Reilly

Max Steiner's Classic Film Score: Gone With The Wind

1990 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt

The French Touch

1978 · Сингл · Charles Gerhardt

Classic Film Scores: Lost Horizon

1976 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt

James Galway - The Man with the Golden Flute

1976 · Альбом · James Galway

Classic Film Scores: Spellbound

1975 · Альбом · Charles Gerhardt

Classic Film Scores: Captain Blood