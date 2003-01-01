The Main Event

2024 · Альбом · Vaughn Monroe

On the Moon-Beam/ Down Memory Lane

2024 · Альбом · Vaughn Monroe

All I Want for Christmas Is You

2021 · Альбом · João Gilberto

All I Want for Christmas Is You

2021 · Альбом · João Gilberto

Last Christmas

2021 · Альбом · Bing Crosby

Let It Snow

2021 · Альбом · Dean Martin

Riders In The Sky/Ballerina/Racing With The Moon (Medley/Live On The Ed Sullivan Show, May 9, 1965)

2021 · Сингл · Vaughn Monroe

Queen Of The Senior Prom (Live On The Ed Sullivan Show, May 9, 1965)

2021 · Сингл · Vaughn Monroe

Vaughn Monroe Sings! Racing With The Moon

2021 · Альбом · Vaughn Monroe

In The Middle Of The House

2020 · Сингл · Vaughn Monroe

Vaughn Monroe - Vintage Cafè

2020 · Альбом · Vaughn Monroe

Anthology: The Definitive Collection (Remastered)

2020 · Альбом · Vaughn Monroe

Is it True 'Bout the Man Vaughn Monroe?

2020 · Альбом · Vaughn Monroe

Vaughn Monroe - Gold Collection

2020 · Альбом · Vaughn Monroe

Vaughn Selection

2020 · Альбом · Vaughn Monroe

Vaughn Monroe All The Best

2019 · Альбом · Vaughn Monroe

Riders in the Sky

2019 · Сингл · Vaughn Monroe

It's Easy To Remember

2019 · Альбом · Vaughn Monroe

His Greatest Hits

2017 · Альбом · Vaughn Monroe

Christmas Hits (Jazz, Lounge & Rhythm & Blues)