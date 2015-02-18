Roll The Dice / Set You Free

2016 · Сингл · The Chimes

Progress

2015 · Сингл · The Chimes

Once in a While

2014 · Сингл · The Chimes

Golden Oldies

2013 · Альбом · The Chimes

Once in Awhile

2013 · Сингл · The Chimes

Once In A While

2012 · Сингл · The Chimes

Once In A While - Doo Wop Classics

2011 · Альбом · The Chimes

Once In A While (Digital 45) - Single

2010 · Альбом · The Chimes

The Chimes Meet the Videls Doo Wop

2009 · Альбом · The Chimes

Once in A While

2008 · Альбом · The Chimes

Heaven: The Very Best Of

1998 · Альбом · Pauline Henry

The Chimes