Информация о правообладателе: Forlane
Трек · 2014
Così fan tutte, K. 588, Act II, Scene 4: "Miei Signori, tutto è fatto" (Don Alfonso, Fiordiligi, Dorabella, Ferrando, Guglielmo, Despina)
#
Название
Альбом
1
Così fan tutte, K. 588, Act II, Scene 4: "Miei Signori, tutto è fatto" (Don Alfonso, Fiordiligi, Dorabella, Ferrando, Guglielmo, Despina)
Mozart: Don Giovanni, Nozze di Figaro & Cosi fan tutte
2:00
Другие релизы артиста
Brahms & Enescu2025 · Альбом · Philharmonia Orchestra
Aria and Scherzino: II. Scherzino. Assez vif (Arr. for Violin, String Orchestra and Piano by Sherban Lupu)2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77: III. Allegro giocoso, ma non troppo vivace2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Rebecca Dale: Morphation I - Evolutionary Etude2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Aria and Scherzino: I. Aria. Lent (Arr. for Violin, String Orchestra and Piano by Sherban Lupu)2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Santtu conducts Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring2025 · Альбом · Philharmonia Orchestra
The Rite of Spring, K015 Pt. 2 "The Sacrifice": II. Mystic Circles of the Young Girls2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
The Rite of Spring, K015 Pt. 1 "Adoration of the Earth": I. Introduction2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
The Rite of Spring, K015 Pt. 2 "The Sacrifice": III. Glorification of the Chosen One2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Santtu Conducts Sleeping Beauty2024 · Альбом · Philharmonia Orchestra
The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66/66a: Act 1, No. 8, Adagio – Pas d’Action (Arr. for Orchestra by Santtu-Matias Rouvali)2024 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66/66a: Act 3, No. 28d, Grand pas de deux – Variation No. 1, Désiré (Arr. for Orchestra by Santtu-Matias Rouvali)2024 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra