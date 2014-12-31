О нас

Информация о правообладателе: Forlane

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Brahms & Enescu
Brahms & Enescu2025 · Альбом · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз Aria and Scherzino: II. Scherzino. Assez vif (Arr. for Violin, String Orchestra and Piano by Sherban Lupu)
Aria and Scherzino: II. Scherzino. Assez vif (Arr. for Violin, String Orchestra and Piano by Sherban Lupu)2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77: III. Allegro giocoso, ma non troppo vivace
Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77: III. Allegro giocoso, ma non troppo vivace2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз Rebecca Dale: Morphation I - Evolutionary Etude
Rebecca Dale: Morphation I - Evolutionary Etude2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз Aria and Scherzino: I. Aria. Lent (Arr. for Violin, String Orchestra and Piano by Sherban Lupu)
Aria and Scherzino: I. Aria. Lent (Arr. for Violin, String Orchestra and Piano by Sherban Lupu)2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз Santtu conducts Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring
Santtu conducts Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring2025 · Альбом · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз The Rite of Spring, K015 Pt. 2 "The Sacrifice": II. Mystic Circles of the Young Girls
The Rite of Spring, K015 Pt. 2 "The Sacrifice": II. Mystic Circles of the Young Girls2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз The Rite of Spring, K015 Pt. 1 "Adoration of the Earth": I. Introduction
The Rite of Spring, K015 Pt. 1 "Adoration of the Earth": I. Introduction2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз The Rite of Spring, K015 Pt. 2 "The Sacrifice": III. Glorification of the Chosen One
The Rite of Spring, K015 Pt. 2 "The Sacrifice": III. Glorification of the Chosen One2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз Santtu Conducts Sleeping Beauty
Santtu Conducts Sleeping Beauty2024 · Альбом · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66/66a: Act 1, No. 8, Adagio – Pas d’Action (Arr. for Orchestra by Santtu-Matias Rouvali)
The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66/66a: Act 1, No. 8, Adagio – Pas d’Action (Arr. for Orchestra by Santtu-Matias Rouvali)2024 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66/66a: Act 3, No. 28d, Grand pas de deux – Variation No. 1, Désiré (Arr. for Orchestra by Santtu-Matias Rouvali)
The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66/66a: Act 3, No. 28d, Grand pas de deux – Variation No. 1, Désiré (Arr. for Orchestra by Santtu-Matias Rouvali)2024 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra

