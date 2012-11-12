О нас

Robert Palmer

Robert Palmer

Трек  ·  2012

Simply Irresistible

Robert Palmer

Исполнитель

Robert Palmer

Трек Simply Irresistible

1

Трек Simply Irresistible

Simply Irresistible

Robert Palmer

The Greatest 80s Party!

4:14

Текст песни

How can it be permissible?

She compromise my principle, yeah, yeah

That kind of love is mythical

She's anything but typical

She's a craze you'd endorse

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK

