KT Tunstall

KT Tunstall

Трек  ·  2010

Suddenly I See

29 лайков

KT Tunstall

Исполнитель

KT Tunstall

Трек Suddenly I See

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Suddenly I See

Suddenly I See

KT Tunstall

Housework Hits

3:21

Текст песни

Her face is a map of the world, is a map of the world

You can see she's a beautiful girl, she's a beautiful girl

And everything around her is a silver pool of light

People who surround her feel the benefit of it, it makes you calm

She holds you captivated in her palm

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone Records Ltd a Warner Music Group Company
