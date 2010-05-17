О нас

The Specials

Трек  ·  2010

Dirty Old Town

The Specials

Исполнитель

The Specials

Трек Dirty Old Town

Трек Dirty Old Town

Dirty Old Town

The Specials

Sunshine Reggae Hits

3:32

Текст песни

Found my love by the gaswork croft

Dreamed a dream by the old canal

Kissed my girl by the factory wall

Dirty old town, dirty old town

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 2010 Parlophone Records Ltd a Warner Music Group Company

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Protest Songs 1924 – 2012
Protest Songs 1924 – 20122021 · Альбом · The Specials
Релиз Get Up, Stand Up
Get Up, Stand Up2021 · Сингл · The Specials
Релиз Get Up, Stand Up
Get Up, Stand Up2021 · Сингл · The Specials
Релиз Freedom Highway / Everybody Knows
Freedom Highway / Everybody Knows2021 · Сингл · The Specials
Релиз Encore
Encore2019 · Альбом · The Specials
Релиз 10 Commandments
10 Commandments2019 · Сингл · The Specials
Релиз Embarrassed By You
Embarrassed By You2019 · Сингл · The Specials
Релиз Vote For Me
Vote For Me2018 · Сингл · The Specials
Релиз Guilty 'Til Proved Innocent!
Guilty 'Til Proved Innocent!2018 · Альбом · The Specials
Релиз Party Foul
Party Foul2018 · Сингл · The Specials
Релиз Dimensional Transformations
Dimensional Transformations2017 · Альбом · The Specials
Релиз Pugs Are Not Drugs
Pugs Are Not Drugs2012 · Сингл · The Specials

Похожие артисты

The Specials
Артист

The Specials

Madness
Артист

Madness

Sublime
Артист

Sublime

Gloria Jones
Артист

Gloria Jones

Cats on Fire
Артист

Cats on Fire

XTC
Артист

XTC

Zorge
Артист

Zorge

The Replacements
Артист

The Replacements

Tears For Fears
Артист

Tears For Fears

New Order
Артист

New Order

Talking Heads
Артист

Talking Heads

Allah-Las
Артист

Allah-Las

PJ Harvey
Артист

PJ Harvey