Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023.

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Al Stewart

Al Stewart

Трек  ·  2003

Lord Grenville

Al Stewart

Исполнитель

Al Stewart

Трек Lord Grenville

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Lord Grenville

Lord Grenville

Al Stewart

Running Man - Introducing... Al Stewart

4:56

Текст песни

Go and tell Lord Grenville that the tide is on the turn

It's time to haul the anchor up and leave the land astern

We'll be gone before the dawn returns

Like voices on the wind.

Go and tell Lord Grenville that our dreams have run aground

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK

