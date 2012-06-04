О нас

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ This compilation 2012 EMI Records Ltd.

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Christmas Carols
Christmas Carols2022 · Альбом · The Choir Of Westminster Abbey
Релиз Vaughan Williams: Hodie (This Day): A Christmas Cantata For Soprano, Tenor, And Baritone Soloists, With Chorus, Boys' Voices, Organ And Orchestra
Vaughan Williams: Hodie (This Day): A Christmas Cantata For Soprano, Tenor, And Baritone Soloists, With Chorus, Boys' Voices, Organ And Orchestra2022 · Сингл · Sir David Willcocks
Релиз Christmas Carols
Christmas Carols2022 · Сингл · Bach Choir
Релиз Blackford: Mirror of Perfection & Vision of a Garden
Blackford: Mirror of Perfection & Vision of a Garden2022 · Альбом · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз Carols
Carols2020 · Альбом · Bach Choir
Релиз Ffrr Pioneers, Vol. 5: J. S. Bach - St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244, Pt. 1
Ffrr Pioneers, Vol. 5: J. S. Bach - St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244, Pt. 12020 · Альбом · Johann Sebastian Bach
Релиз Ffrr Pioneers, Vol. 5: J. S. Bach - St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244, Pt. 2
Ffrr Pioneers, Vol. 5: J. S. Bach - St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244, Pt. 22020 · Альбом · Johann Sebastian Bach
Релиз Lights, Stories, Noise, Dreams, Love and Noodles: Prologue: City Rhythm
Lights, Stories, Noise, Dreams, Love and Noodles: Prologue: City Rhythm2019 · Сингл · Bach Choir
Релиз Will Todd: Lights, Stories, Noise, Dreams, Love and Noodles
Will Todd: Lights, Stories, Noise, Dreams, Love and Noodles2019 · Альбом · Bach Choir
Релиз Songs of Magical Creatures: Fairy’s Song
Songs of Magical Creatures: Fairy’s Song2019 · Сингл · Bach Choir
Релиз Kites, Cards and Constellations: Constellations
Kites, Cards and Constellations: Constellations2019 · Сингл · Bach Choir
Релиз Dyson: Choral Symphony
Dyson: Choral Symphony2017 · Альбом · David Hill

Похожие артисты

Bach Choir
Артист

Bach Choir

Agnes Mellon
Артист

Agnes Mellon

Dominique Visse
Артист

Dominique Visse

Symphoniae Sacrae Chamber Ensemble
Артист

Symphoniae Sacrae Chamber Ensemble

Vienna
Vienna

Vienna

Friends of Music Choral Society
Артист

Friends of Music Choral Society

Vocalconsort Berlin
Артист

Vocalconsort Berlin

Chor der Staatsoper Berlin
Артист

Chor der Staatsoper Berlin

Susan Hemington Jones
Артист

Susan Hemington Jones

Сергей Ларин
Артист

Сергей Ларин

Brigitte Balleys
Артист

Brigitte Balleys

Ensemble Vanitas
Артист

Ensemble Vanitas

Douglas Guest
Артист

Douglas Guest