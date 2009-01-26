О нас

Lily Allen

Lily Allen

Трек  ·  2009

Not Fair

Контент 18+

436 лайков

Lily Allen

Исполнитель

Lily Allen

Трек Not Fair

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Not Fair

Not Fair

Lily Allen

It's Not Me, It's You

3:21

Текст песни

Oh, he treats me with respect, he says he loves me all the time

He calls me fifteen times a day, he likes to make sure that I'm fine

You know I've never met a man who's made me feel quite so secure

He's not like all them other boys, they're all so dumb and immature

There's just one thing that's getting in the way

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK

