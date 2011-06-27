Трек · 2011
The Power Of Love (2006 Remastered Version)
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone Belgium
Текст песни
The power of love is a curious thing
Make a one man weep, make another man sing
Change a hawk to a little white dove
More than a feeling, that's the power of love
