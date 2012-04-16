О нас

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз On Christmas Night
On Christmas Night2022 · Альбом · Choir of King's College, Cambridge
Релиз A Royal Christmas for the Queen
A Royal Christmas for the Queen2022 · Сингл · Choir of King's College, Cambridge
Релиз The First Nowell
The First Nowell2021 · Сингл · Choir of King's College, Cambridge
Релиз Early English Polyphony: From the Eton Choirbook to Thomas Tallis
Early English Polyphony: From the Eton Choirbook to Thomas Tallis2021 · Альбом · Choir of King's College, Cambridge
Релиз Favourite Christmas Carols From King's
Favourite Christmas Carols From King's2021 · Альбом · Choir of King's College, Cambridge
Релиз Best Of Christmas Carols From The Choir Of Kings College
Best Of Christmas Carols From The Choir Of Kings College2021 · Сингл · Choir of King's College, Cambridge
Релиз The 12 Days of Christmas with David Willcocks and Choir of King's College Cambridge
The 12 Days of Christmas with David Willcocks and Choir of King's College Cambridge2019 · Альбом · Sir David Willcocks
Релиз Lassus: Choral Music
Lassus: Choral Music2019 · Сингл · Choir of King's College, Cambridge
Релиз Christmas from King's College, Cambridge
Christmas from King's College, Cambridge2017 · Альбом · Choir of King's College, Cambridge
Релиз A Festival of Lessons and Carols
A Festival of Lessons and Carols2015 · Сингл · Choir of King's College, Cambridge
Релиз A Festival Of Lessons And Carols
A Festival Of Lessons And Carols2015 · Альбом · Choir of King's College, Cambridge
Релиз Bach, J.S.: Jesu, Priceless Treasure
Bach, J.S.: Jesu, Priceless Treasure2015 · Сингл · Choir of King's College, Cambridge

Похожие артисты

Choir of King's College, Cambridge
Артист

Choir of King's College, Cambridge

Peter Schreier
Артист

Peter Schreier

Sächsische Staatskapelle Dresden
Артист

Sächsische Staatskapelle Dresden

Rundfunkchor Leipzig
Артист

Rundfunkchor Leipzig

Maria Stader
Артист

Maria Stader

上海交响乐团
Артист

上海交响乐团

Long Yu
Артист

Long Yu

Sir Andrew Davis
Артист

Sir Andrew Davis

Julianne Baird
Артист

Julianne Baird

Sir David Willcocks
Артист

Sir David Willcocks

Die Regensburger Domspatzen
Артист

Die Regensburger Domspatzen

Vox Luminis
Артист

Vox Luminis

Lionel Meunier
Артист

Lionel Meunier