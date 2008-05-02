О нас

John Shaw/Trevor Anthony/Alexander Young/George Baker/Elizabeth Harwood/John Cameron/Elsie Morison/Marjorie Thomas/Monica Sinclair/Heather Harper/Glyndebourne Chorus/Pro Arte Orchestra/Sir Malcolm Sargent

Трек  ·  2008

Patience (or, Bunthorne's Bride) (1987 Remastered Version), Act I: I hear the soft note (All)

Исполнитель

Трек Patience (or, Bunthorne's Bride) (1987 Remastered Version), Act I: I hear the soft note (All)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Patience (or, Bunthorne's Bride) (1987 Remastered Version), Act I: I hear the soft note (All)

Patience (or, Bunthorne's Bride) (1987 Remastered Version), Act I: I hear the soft note (All)

Gilbert & Sullivan: Patience

5:40

Информация о правообладателе: Warner Classics

Rias Chamber Choir
Rias Chamber Choir

Rachel Yakar
Rachel Yakar

Anton Heiller
Anton Heiller

Aldeburgh Festival Singers
Aldeburgh Festival Singers

Coro della Radiotelevisione Svizzera di Lugano
Coro della Radiotelevisione Svizzera di Lugano

Matthew Brook
Matthew Brook

Tiffin Choir
Tiffin Choir

Gerhart Wüstner
Gerhart Wüstner

Andrew Murgatroyd
Andrew Murgatroyd

Orchestra Cattolica Sacro Cuore Milano Coro Sinfonico Di Bie
Orchestra Cattolica Sacro Cuore Milano Coro Sinfonico Di Bie

Heather Harper/Marjorie Thomas/Elizabeth Harwood/George Baker/Glyndebourne Chorus/Pro Arte Orchestra/Sir Malcolm Sargent
Heather Harper/Marjorie Thomas/Elizabeth Harwood/George Baker/Glyndebourne Chorus/Pro Arte Orchestra/Sir Malcolm Sargent

Orchestra Sinfonica Dell´Universitá Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore Di Milano
Orchestra Sinfonica Dell´Universitá Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore Di Milano