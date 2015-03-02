Трек · 2015
Angels (With Broken Hearts)
50 лайков
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: UDR
Текст песни
We build our wings
In so many ways
We build our hope
It's the last thing to fade
And we build our love
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Los Angeles 19872025 · Альбом · Europe
The Final Countdown 20252025 · Сингл · Europe
Walk The Earth2017 · Альбом · Europe
Election Day2017 · Сингл · Europe
Walk The Earth2017 · Сингл · Europe
The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show (Live At The Roundhouse)2017 · Альбом · Europe
The Final Countdown (Live)2017 · Сингл · Europe
The Final Countdown (Remixed)2016 · Сингл · Europe
War of Kings (Special Edition)2015 · Альбом · Europe
Days of Rock n Roll2015 · Сингл · Europe
War Of Kings2015 · Сингл · Europe
War Of Kings2015 · Альбом · Europe