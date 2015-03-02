О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Europe

Europe

Трек  ·  2015

Angels (With Broken Hearts)

50 лайков

Europe

Исполнитель

Europe

Трек Angels (With Broken Hearts)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Angels (With Broken Hearts)

Angels (With Broken Hearts)

Europe

War Of Kings (Deluxe Version)

5:19

Текст песни

We build our wings

In so many ways

We build our hope

It's the last thing to fade

And we build our love

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: UDR
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Los Angeles 1987
Los Angeles 19872025 · Альбом · Europe
Релиз The Final Countdown 2025
The Final Countdown 20252025 · Сингл · Europe
Релиз Walk The Earth
Walk The Earth2017 · Альбом · Europe
Релиз Election Day
Election Day2017 · Сингл · Europe
Релиз Walk The Earth
Walk The Earth2017 · Сингл · Europe
Релиз The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show (Live At The Roundhouse)
The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show (Live At The Roundhouse)2017 · Альбом · Europe
Релиз The Final Countdown (Live)
The Final Countdown (Live)2017 · Сингл · Europe
Релиз The Final Countdown (Remixed)
The Final Countdown (Remixed)2016 · Сингл · Europe
Релиз War of Kings (Special Edition)
War of Kings (Special Edition)2015 · Альбом · Europe
Релиз Days of Rock n Roll
Days of Rock n Roll2015 · Сингл · Europe
Релиз War Of Kings
War Of Kings2015 · Сингл · Europe
Релиз War Of Kings
War Of Kings2015 · Альбом · Europe

Похожие артисты

Europe
Артист

Europe

Bon Jovi
Артист

Bon Jovi

Scorpions
Артист

Scorpions

Depeche Mode
Артист

Depeche Mode

80s Greatest Hits
Артист

80s Greatest Hits

Gorky Park
Артист

Gorky Park

Champs United
Артист

Champs United

AC/DC
Артист

AC/DC

Compilation Années 80
Артист

Compilation Années 80

Unrest
Артист

Unrest

Metallica
Артист

Metallica

Queen Town
Артист

Queen Town

Amy Macdonald
Артист

Amy Macdonald