Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 1977 Parlophone Records Ltd a Warner Music Group Company
Трек · 1977
When the Girl in Your Arms Is the Girl in Your Heart
Другие релизы артиста
Celestial Chorus2023 · Сингл · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
The Young Ones2023 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Fantastic Christmas Songs2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Riding Where Sunshine2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
I'm Looking for an Angel2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Wild Mood Best Tracks2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
City Bouncing Uptown2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Deep in My Music2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Buzzy Suite Masters2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Delight Beautiful Tracks2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Pop Nostalgia2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Time Song Imagination2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows