О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Cliff Richard & The Shadows

Cliff Richard & The Shadows

Трек  ·  1977

When the Girl in Your Arms Is the Girl in Your Heart

Cliff Richard & The Shadows

Исполнитель

Cliff Richard & The Shadows

Трек When the Girl in Your Arms Is the Girl in Your Heart

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек When the Girl in Your Arms Is the Girl in Your Heart

When the Girl in Your Arms Is the Girl in Your Heart

Cliff Richard & The Shadows

40 Golden Greats

2:24

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 1977 Parlophone Records Ltd a Warner Music Group Company

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Celestial Chorus
Celestial Chorus2023 · Сингл · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Релиз The Young Ones
The Young Ones2023 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Релиз Fantastic Christmas Songs
Fantastic Christmas Songs2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Релиз Riding Where Sunshine
Riding Where Sunshine2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Релиз I'm Looking for an Angel
I'm Looking for an Angel2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Релиз Wild Mood Best Tracks
Wild Mood Best Tracks2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Релиз City Bouncing Uptown
City Bouncing Uptown2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Релиз Deep in My Music
Deep in My Music2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Релиз Buzzy Suite Masters
Buzzy Suite Masters2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Релиз Delight Beautiful Tracks
Delight Beautiful Tracks2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Релиз Pop Nostalgia
Pop Nostalgia2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Релиз Time Song Imagination
Time Song Imagination2021 · Альбом · Cliff Richard & The Shadows

Похожие артисты

Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Артист

Cliff Richard & The Shadows

Ray Charles
Артист

Ray Charles

Chubby Checker
Артист

Chubby Checker

The Platters
Артист

The Platters

Roy Orbison
Артист

Roy Orbison

Benny Goodman
Артист

Benny Goodman

Paul Anka
Артист

Paul Anka

Stan Kenton
Артист

Stan Kenton

Sonny & Cher
Артист

Sonny & Cher

Percy Sledge
Артист

Percy Sledge

Les Brown and His Orchestra
Артист

Les Brown and His Orchestra

Leslie Mandoki
Артист

Leslie Mandoki

Pat Boone
Артист

Pat Boone