О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Revolver

Revolver

Трек  ·  2009

Balulalow

6 лайков

Revolver

Исполнитель

Revolver

Трек Balulalow

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Balulalow

Balulalow

Revolver

Music For A While [Special Edition]

2:36

Текст песни

You lay there till the end of the day

Hiding away a few needles in the hay

Cause all you know is time won't stop

You get up when you can see the moon

By the window, but you think it's too soon

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone (France)
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Claustrophobe
Claustrophobe2025 · Сингл · Revolver
Релиз Intoxicate
Intoxicate2024 · Сингл · Revolver
Релиз Rain
Rain2024 · Сингл · Revolver
Релиз Vintage
Vintage2024 · Альбом · Revolver
Релиз Cut Me Loose
Cut Me Loose2024 · Сингл · Revolver
Релиз Brainwash
Brainwash2024 · Сингл · Revolver
Релиз Damage
Damage2023 · Сингл · Revolver
Релиз Pal´bandón Presenta:
Pal´bandón Presenta:2022 · Альбом · Revolver
Релиз Let Go [Home Sessions] (Home Sessions)
Let Go [Home Sessions] (Home Sessions)2012 · Альбом · Revolver
Релиз Let Go
Let Go2012 · Альбом · Revolver
Релиз Wind Song
Wind Song2011 · Сингл · Revolver
Релиз Parallel Lives
Parallel Lives2011 · Сингл · Revolver

Похожие артисты

Revolver
Артист

Revolver

AnnenMayKantereit
Артист

AnnenMayKantereit

David Rawlings
Артист

David Rawlings

Redbone
Артист

Redbone

Kongos
Артист

Kongos

Eels
Артист

Eels

Jim Croce
Артист

Jim Croce

The Handsome Family
Артист

The Handsome Family

The Dead South
Артист

The Dead South

They Might Be Giants
Артист

They Might Be Giants

Vampire Weekend
Артист

Vampire Weekend

Hugo
Артист

Hugo

First Aid Kit
Артист

First Aid Kit