Трек · 2009
Too Much Trouble
1 лайк
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
You've been gone for a little while
I've noticed there's a change in your smile
Oh how you've made your message loud and clear
But these are not the words that I expected to hear
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие релизы артиста
London for Christmas2019 · Сингл · Limahl
Too Shy (rerecorded) - Single2012 · Сингл · Limahl
19832012 · Сингл · Limahl
Colour All My Days2009 · Альбом · Limahl
Never Ending Story2009 · Сингл · Limahl
Don't Suppose2009 · Альбом · Limahl
Superior Love2009 · Альбом · Sara Noxx
Too Shy 20082008 · Альбом · Physics
Pop Masters2005 · Альбом · Limahl
Greatest Hits2001 · Альбом · Limahl