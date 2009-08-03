Miserere mei, Deus (1993 Remastered Version)

Mendelssohn: Elijah

2024 · Альбом · London Symphony Orchestra

Mendelssohn: Elijah, Part 2, No. 37: Arioso. "For the mountains shall depart"

2024 · Сингл · London Symphony Orchestra

Verdi: Otello

2023 · Альбом · Giuseppe Verdi

Proud Songsters: English Solo Song

2021 · Альбом · Gerald Finley

Janáček: The Cunning Little Vixen, Sinfonietta

2020 · Альбом · Leoš Janáček

Kaija Saariaho: True Fire, Ciel d'hiver & Trans (Live)

2019 · Альбом · Hannu Lintu

Doctor Atomic, Act I, Scene 3: "Batter my heart"

2018 · Сингл · John Adams

In the Stream of Life - Songs by Sibelius

2017 · Альбом · Jean Sibelius

Rautavaara: Rubáiyát, Balada, Canto V & 4 Songs from Rasputin

2016 · Альбом · Einojuhani Rautavaara

Maxwell Davies: Resurrection

2014 · Альбом · Blaze

Shostakovich: Six Romances on Verses by English Poets - Scottish Ballade - Suite on Poems by Michelangelo

2014 · Альбом · Дмитрий Дмитриевич Шостакович

Purcell: The Indian Queen