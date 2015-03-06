О нас

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue

Трек  ·  2015

Hand on Your Heart (Live at the SSE Hydro)

5 лайков

Kylie Minogue

Исполнитель

Kylie Minogue

Трек Hand on Your Heart (Live at the SSE Hydro)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Hand on Your Heart (Live at the SSE Hydro)

Hand on Your Heart (Live at the SSE Hydro)

Kylie Minogue

Kiss Me Once (Live at the SSE Hydro)

2:42

Текст песни

Well it's one thing to fall in love

But another to make it last

I thought that we were just beginning

And now you say we're in the past

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
