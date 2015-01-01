О нас

Pokey LaFarge

Трек  ·  2015

Something In The Water

36 лайков

Исполнитель

Something In The Water

Something In the Water

3:22

Текст песни

She got a broke down El Camino, in the front yard up on blocks

Her mom walks around in a pink nightgown, sandals and white socks

She don't mind a baseball game in the middle of the lightning and the rain

She's a pain in my brain, drives me insane

But I love her just the same, boys, love her just the same

Информация о правообладателе: New Rounder

