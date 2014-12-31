Трек · 2014
Vagabond
40 лайков
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Photo Finish / Republic Records
Текст песни
There you go, there you stay
Keeping low never wanna play
Wandering far, disappearing
Feet stuck in place, not moving
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Easy (Stripped)2022 · MisterWives
Dreams2022 · MisterWives
Stepped On A Bee2021 · MisterWives
Jingle Bell Rock -Spotify Singles Holiday2021 · MisterWives
running in place (alternate take)2021 · MisterWives
SUPERBLOOM at the Live Dream2021 · MisterWives
running in place at the Live Dream2021 · MisterWives
SUPERBLOOM (stripped) [live from the bloom]2021 · MisterWives
Superbloom at the Live Dream2021 · MisterWives
SUPERBLOOM (stripped) [live from the bloom]2021 · MisterWives
buzz cut (feat. MisterWives)2021 · lovelytheband
buzz cut (feat. MisterWives)2021 · MisterWives