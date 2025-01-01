О нас

Eastman Wind Ensemble

Eastman Wind Ensemble

,

Frederick Fennell

Трек  ·  1960

Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy - 3. Rufford Park Poachers (Poaching Song)

Eastman Wind Ensemble

Исполнитель

Eastman Wind Ensemble

Трек Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy - 3. Rufford Park Poachers (Poaching Song)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy - 3. Rufford Park Poachers (Poaching Song)

Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy - 3. Rufford Park Poachers (Poaching Song)

Eastman Wind Ensemble

,

Frederick Fennell

Works for Wind Ensemble

3:37

Информация о правообладателе: Decca Music Group Ltd.

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз David Liptak: Brightening Air
David Liptak: Brightening Air2022 · David Liptak
Релиз The Music of The Civil War, Vol. 3
The Music of The Civil War, Vol. 32021 · Frederick Fennell
Релиз John Philip Sousa Marches
John Philip Sousa Marches2020 · Eastman Wind Ensemble
Релиз The American Civil War Band and Field Music
The American Civil War Band and Field Music2018 · Eastman Wind Ensemble
Релиз Mozart: Serenade No. 10 - Strauss: Serenade Op. 7 & Milhaud: French Suite
Mozart: Serenade No. 10 - Strauss: Serenade Op. 7 & Milhaud: French Suite2017 · Frederick Fennell
Релиз Holst: Suites Nos. 1 & 2 - Williams: Folk Song Suite & Toccata Marziale - Mennin: Canzona - Persichetti: Psalm - Reed: La Fiesta Mexicana
Holst: Suites Nos. 1 & 2 - Williams: Folk Song Suite & Toccata Marziale - Mennin: Canzona - Persichetti: Psalm - Reed: La Fiesta Mexicana2017 · Frederick Fennell
Релиз Frederick Fennell Conducts Sousa, Ganne, San Miguel, Prokofiev, Hanssen and Many More
Frederick Fennell Conducts Sousa, Ganne, San Miguel, Prokofiev, Hanssen and Many More2017 · Frederick Fennell
Релиз Grainge, Persichetti, Khachaturian, Hartley And Rogers
Grainge, Persichetti, Khachaturian, Hartley And Rogers2017 · Carol Dawn Mayer
Релиз Frederic Fennell Conducts John Philip Sousa
Frederic Fennell Conducts John Philip Sousa2017 · Eastman Wind Ensemble
Релиз SIERRA LIVE
SIERRA LIVE2017 · Eastman Wind Ensemble
Релиз Milhaud: Suite française (Mono Version)
Milhaud: Suite française (Mono Version)2015 · Eastman Wind Ensemble
Релиз European Music for Wind Band
European Music for Wind Band2015 · Frederick Fennell

Похожие артисты

Eastman Wind Ensemble
Артист

Eastman Wind Ensemble

Alberto Lizzio
Артист

Alberto Lizzio

Владимир Давидович Ашкенази
Артист

Владимир Давидович Ашкенази

Herbert von Karajan
Артист

Herbert von Karajan

Дмитрий Дмитриевич Шостакович
Артист

Дмитрий Дмитриевич Шостакович

Edvard Grieg
Артист

Edvard Grieg

Johann Strauss II
Артист

Johann Strauss II

Рихард Вагнер
Артист

Рихард Вагнер

Сергей Сергеевич Прокофьев
Артист

Сергей Сергеевич Прокофьев

London Philharmonic Orchestra
Артист

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Артист

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Борис Эммануилович Хайкин
Артист

Борис Эммануилович Хайкин

Aram Khachaturian
Артист

Aram Khachaturian