Трек
Martha Modl, Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, Thomas Hemsley, Members of the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra, Members of the Orchestra of the Deutsche Oper, Berlin, Hans Werner Henze - Henze: Scenes From "Elegy For Young Lovers" - German Version By L. Landgraf With The Collaboration Of W. Schachteli & H.W. Henze - Gut. Gut. Genau wie es mir passte

1996 •  Классическая музыка •  Deutsche Grammophon

Henze: Scenes From "Elegy For Young Lovers" - German Version By L. Landgraf With The Collaboration Of W. Schachteli & H.W. Henze - Gut. Gut. Genau wie es mir passte

Martha ModlDietrich Fischer-DieskauThomas HemsleyMembers of the Berlin Radio Symphony OrchestraMembers of the Orchestra of the Deutsche Oper, BerlinHans Werner Henze

6:57