Трек
José Carreras, Frederica Von Stade, Robert Lloyd, Donaldson Bell, Linda Humphries, Isobel Buchanan, Children From The Royal Opera House Production, Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, Sir Colin Davis - Massenet: Werther / Act 1 - "Jésus vient de naître!" - "Charlotte! Charlotte!" - "Ah! monsieur Werther!" - "Arriver donc, Brühlmann!"
1981 • Классическая музыка • Decca Music Group Ltd.
Massenet: Werther / Act 1 - "Jésus vient de naître!" - "Charlotte! Charlotte!" - "Ah! monsieur Werther!" - "Arriver donc, Brühlmann!"
5:40