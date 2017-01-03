Альбом
Ipana Troubadours—Top Dance Performances of the 1920s
Van Up Records • Джаз • 2017
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Don't Forget You'll Regret Day By Day
The Ipana Troubadours, Margaret Young, Clarence Williams, Gene Rodemich's Orchestra, Arthur Hall, The Golden Gate Orchestra, Chas. A. Matson's Creole Serenaders, Charley Straight, Charles Kaley, Abe Lyman's California Orchestra, Scranton Sirens, Charlie Johnson' Paradise Orchestra, Arthur Fields, Cliff Edwards, Broadway Music Masters, Roy Bargy, Eva Taylor
2020
Leo Reisman & His Orchestra, King Oliver And His Dixie Syncopators, Carlton Hotel Dance Orchestra, Bert Firman and His Orchestra, Six Jumping Jacks, Charley Straight & his Orchestra, The Ipana Troubadours, Savoy Orpheans, Warner's Seven Aces, Percival Mackey and His Band, Harry Archer and his Orchestra, The Carlton Hotel Dance Band
2020