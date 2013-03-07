Live In Japan '78

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Count Basie
Strike Up the Band
Basie Swings, Bennett Sings
Milenberg Joys - Treasury Of Jazz No. 59
Body and Soul - The Smithsonian Collection of Classic Jazz
Basie At Birdland, The Complete Recordings
Больше звука
65 Jazz At the Philharmonic Norman Granz Highlights (Jazz At the Philharmonic Norman Granz Highlights)
Hits of Swing & Big Band, Vol. 5 (Oldies Remastered)
Swinging the Blues
One O'Clock Jump
Basie/Eckstine Incorporated
Colours of Music History (Remastered)