Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Lost In A Dream

Lost In A Dream

Paul Motian

ECM Records  • Джаз  • 2010

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Dedications

Dedications

Постер альбома Dedicated To You

Dedicated To You

Постер альбома LIVE AT THE VILLAGE VANGUARD Unissued Tracks (選曲・監修:大西順子)

LIVE AT THE VILLAGE VANGUARD Unissued Tracks (選曲・監修:大西順子)

Постер альбома The Copenhagen Concert (Live)

The Copenhagen Concert (Live)

Постер альбома Waltz for Debby (With Scott Lafaro & Paul Motian)

Waltz for Debby (With Scott Lafaro & Paul Motian)

Постер альбома Complete Recordings (With Chuck Israels & Paul Motian)

Complete Recordings (With Chuck Israels & Paul Motian)

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Cinema Festival: 25 Great Movie Hits

Cinema Festival: 25 Great Movie Hits

Постер альбома Grandes Orquestas

Grandes Orquestas

Постер альбома Soul

Soul

Постер альбома Helmut Duffe, Emanuel Vogt: Windsbacher Psalmen 2

Helmut Duffe, Emanuel Vogt: Windsbacher Psalmen 2

Постер альбома Resting on the Beach

Resting on the Beach

Постер альбома Monografie italiane: Fausto Papetti, vol. 1

Monografie italiane: Fausto Papetti, vol. 1