Сингл
Barry Gordon Medley: Rock Little Chillun / The Milkman's Polka / Seven / I Can't Whistle / 10 Years to Go / Pretty Little Girl Next Door / Rock Around Mother Goose / Santa Claus Looks Just Like Daddy / How Do We Look to the Monkeys? / Zoomah the Santa Cla
JB Production CH • Поп-музыка • 2017
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Paul Weston And His Music From Hollywood, Perry Como, Barry Gordon, Les Welsh And His Orchestra, Bobby Helms, Jo Stafford, Pete Johnson and His Orchestra, Brenda Lee, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Jo, Alvin And The Chipmunks, The Peter King Orchestra, Mabel Scott, Big Joe Turner, Charles Brown, Mitch Ayers & His Orchestra, Ray Ellis Orchestra, Julie London
2020