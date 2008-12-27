Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Ella Johnson
Rock On!: The 1956-1962 Recordings (The Remastered Edition)
All Right, Okay, You Win
Gotta Go Upside Your Head!
Rock'n Roll (Mono Version)
Like You Do: The Old Town EP
Buddy and Ella's Greatest Hits
Больше звука
King Size Boogie Woogie
History of the Big Bands
Blues Masterpieces, Vol. 3
The Great American Songbook - Johnny Mercer
1930-1944 (The Alternative Takes in Chronological Order)
Wardell Gray Plays Bebop & Swing