Альбом
Handel: Three Organ Concertos
Paul Kuentz Chamber Orchestra, Marie-Claire Alain, Françoise Baudlot
Restoration Records • Классическая музыка • 1957
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Похожие альбомы
Gioachino Rossini, Gioachino Rossini, Georges Bizet, Joseph Haydn, Georg Philipp Telemann, Charles Chaynes, Johann Sebastian Bach, Rossini, Maurice Faillenot, Johann Nepomuk Hummel, Francis Poulenc, George Gershwin, Anthony Plog, Michel Legrand, Georges Delerue, Henri Tomasi, Alexandre Grigori Aroutiounian, Claude Bolling
2018