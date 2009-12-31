Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Mariss Jansons
Mahler Symphony No. 3
Blue Hour – Weber, Brahms, Mendelssohn
Rachmaninov: Complete Piano Concertos & Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 - Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1, Op. 23
Sibelius: Symphonies 1, 2, 3 & 5
Rachmaninov: Symphonies Nos. 1 - 3, Symphonic Dances, Isle of the Dead, Scherzo in D Minor & Vocalise
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 3 "First of May" & 14
Больше звука
Corelli: Concerto Grosso No. 1, Op. 6: 1-4
Corelli: Concerto Grosso No. 8, Op. 6: 1-6
The Very Best of B.J. Thomas
The Very Best Of Jive Bunny & The Mastermixers
40 Most Beautiful Classical Masterpieces
Bach, JS : Goldberg Variations