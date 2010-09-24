Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Bruckner - Symphony No. 8

Bruckner - Symphony No. 8

Sergiu Celibidache

Warner Classics  • Классическая музыка  • 1998

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 in C Major, Op. 60

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 in C Major, Op. 60

Постер альбома Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5, Op. 64 (Live, 1991)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5, Op. 64 (Live, 1991)

Постер альбома Sergiu Celibidache Conducts Beethoven (Live)

Sergiu Celibidache Conducts Beethoven (Live)

Постер альбома Sergiu Celibidache conducts Mendelssohn and Bizet

Sergiu Celibidache conducts Mendelssohn and Bizet

Постер альбома Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, H. 48, Op. 14

Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, H. 48, Op. 14

Постер альбома Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique: Vd. Dies Irae et Ronde du Sabbat ensemble

Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique: Vd. Dies Irae et Ronde du Sabbat ensemble

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома The Platters : Only You and Their Best Songs Ever

The Platters : Only You and Their Best Songs Ever

Постер альбома A Tribute To Chopin

A Tribute To Chopin

Постер альбома Mozart: Don Giovanni

Mozart: Don Giovanni

Постер альбома Claudio Monteverdi: Arie E Lamenti

Claudio Monteverdi: Arie E Lamenti

Постер альбома BRUCKNER: Symphony No. 6 in A major

BRUCKNER: Symphony No. 6 in A major

Постер альбома Arie Lamenti & Other Noises

Arie Lamenti & Other Noises