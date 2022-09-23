О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Darius Lux

Darius Lux

Сингл  ·  2022

Mystical Mountain Trail (Guitar Instrumental)

#Инструментальная
Darius Lux

Артист

Darius Lux

Релиз Mystical Mountain Trail (Guitar Instrumental)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Mystical Mountain Trail (Guitar Instrumental)

Mystical Mountain Trail (Guitar Instrumental)

Darius Lux

Mystical Mountain Trail (Guitar Instrumental)

4:50

Информация о правообладателе: Go Beyond Records
Волна по релизу

Волна по релизу


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Fields of Gold
Fields of Gold2025 · Сингл · Darius Lux
Релиз Someday in Our Life
Someday in Our Life2025 · Сингл · Darius Lux
Релиз I've Got You Under My Skin
I've Got You Under My Skin2024 · Сингл · Darius Lux
Релиз Let It Be
Let It Be2024 · Сингл · Darius Lux
Релиз Serenade of the Rising Sun (Guitar Instrumental)
Serenade of the Rising Sun (Guitar Instrumental)2023 · Сингл · Darius Lux
Релиз Land of Gold and Rust (Guitar Instrumental)
Land of Gold and Rust (Guitar Instrumental)2022 · Сингл · Darius Lux
Релиз Mystical Mountain Trail (Guitar Instrumental)
Mystical Mountain Trail (Guitar Instrumental)2022 · Сингл · Darius Lux
Релиз Lazy Day by the River (Guitar Instrumental)
Lazy Day by the River (Guitar Instrumental)2022 · Сингл · Darius Lux
Релиз Dreaming the Acoustic
Dreaming the Acoustic2022 · Альбом · Darius Lux
Релиз My Love Don't Hate
My Love Don't Hate2021 · Сингл · Darius Lux
Релиз I'm Gonna Be Just Fine (Acoustic)
I'm Gonna Be Just Fine (Acoustic)2021 · Сингл · Darius Lux
Релиз Dreaming the Life
Dreaming the Life2021 · Альбом · Darius Lux
Релиз Maybe They Have Seen Us
Maybe They Have Seen Us2020 · Сингл · Darius Lux
Релиз Tennessee Whiskey
Tennessee Whiskey2019 · Сингл · Darius Lux
Релиз Living the Dream
Living the Dream2019 · Сингл · Darius Lux
Релиз Hallelujah
Hallelujah2017 · Сингл · Darius Lux
Релиз Time out of Time
Time out of Time2017 · Сингл · Darius Lux
Релиз Acoustic Spirit & Soul
Acoustic Spirit & Soul2015 · Альбом · Darius Lux
Релиз We the Living
We the Living2013 · Альбом · Darius Lux
Релиз Time Is Now
Time Is Now2010 · Альбом · Darius Lux

Похожие артисты

Darius Lux
Артист

Darius Lux

Вот это находка!

На этого артиста почти никто не похож