Goldy the Factor

Goldy the Factor

Альбом  ·  2022

Record Deal

Контент 18+

#Хип-хоп
Goldy the Factor

Артист

Goldy the Factor

Релиз Record Deal

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Fight the Power

Fight the Power

Goldy the Factor

,

Choreboy

Record Deal

3:17

2

Трек Rolex

Rolex

Goldy the Factor

Record Deal

2:16

3

Трек Me

Me

Goldy the Factor

Record Deal

2:36

4

Трек Millinium Flow

Millinium Flow

Goldy the Factor

Record Deal

2:31

5

Трек Still

Still

Goldy the Factor

Record Deal

2:10

6

Трек Positive Thoughts

Positive Thoughts

Goldy the Factor

Record Deal

2:05

7

Трек Rain

Rain

Goldy the Factor

Record Deal

1:51

8

Трек Chicken Talk

Chicken Talk

Goldy the Factor

Record Deal

1:53

9

Трек Quit Rappin

Quit Rappin

Goldy the Factor

Record Deal

2:24

10

Трек Record Deal

Record Deal

Goldy the Factor

,

Choreboy

Record Deal

2:54

11

Трек The Future

The Future

Goldy the Factor

Record Deal

2:14

12

Трек Nobody’s Love

Nobody’s Love

Goldy the Factor

Record Deal

2:43

13

Трек Daily Routine

Daily Routine

Goldy the Factor

Record Deal

2:15

14

Трек Fu** All Y’all

Fu** All Y’all

Goldy the Factor

Record Deal

1:45

15

Трек Layed Bacc

Layed Bacc

Goldy the Factor

Record Deal

2:18

16

Трек Fuckery

Fuckery

Goldy the Factor

,

Choreboy

Record Deal

3:36

17

Трек Gettin It On

Gettin It On

Goldy the Factor

Record Deal

2:05

18

Трек Smoke On

Smoke On

Goldy the Factor

Record Deal

2:11

19

Трек That’s Right

That’s Right

Goldy the Factor

,

Lady K

Record Deal

2:44

20

Трек Swallow This Pill

Swallow This Pill

Goldy the Factor

Record Deal

1:40

Информация о правообладателе: Don’t Stop Productions
