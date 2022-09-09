О нас

Alberto Chimelli

Alberto Chimelli

,

Marcio Lott

Альбом  ·  2022

Marcio Lott, Alberto Chimelli E a Música De Michel Legrand

#Джаз
1

Трек Pieces of Dreams

Pieces of Dreams

Marcio Lott

,

Alberto Chimelli

Marcio Lott, Alberto Chimelli E a Música De Michel Legrand

5:45

2

Трек His Eyes, Her Eyes

His Eyes, Her Eyes

Marcio Lott

,

Alberto Chimelli

Marcio Lott, Alberto Chimelli E a Música De Michel Legrand

4:41

3

Трек On My Way to You

On My Way to You

Marcio Lott

,

Alberto Chimelli

Marcio Lott, Alberto Chimelli E a Música De Michel Legrand

3:39

4

Трек How Do You Keep the Music Playng

How Do You Keep the Music Playng

Marcio Lott

,

Alberto Chimelli

Marcio Lott, Alberto Chimelli E a Música De Michel Legrand

5:04

5

Трек Les Entants Qui Pleurent

Les Entants Qui Pleurent

Marcio Lott

,

Alberto Chimelli

Marcio Lott, Alberto Chimelli E a Música De Michel Legrand

3:47

6

Трек Summer Me Winter Me

Summer Me Winter Me

Marcio Lott

,

Alberto Chimelli

Marcio Lott, Alberto Chimelli E a Música De Michel Legrand

3:36

7

Трек Chaines

Chaines

Marcio Lott

,

Alberto Chimelli

Marcio Lott, Alberto Chimelli E a Música De Michel Legrand

1:54

8

Трек What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life

What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life

Marcio Lott

,

Alberto Chimelli

Marcio Lott, Alberto Chimelli E a Música De Michel Legrand

5:34

9

Трек La Valse De Lilas

La Valse De Lilas

Marcio Lott

,

Alberto Chimelli

Marcio Lott, Alberto Chimelli E a Música De Michel Legrand

3:10

10

Трек The Way She Makes Me Feel

The Way She Makes Me Feel

Marcio Lott

,

Alberto Chimelli

Marcio Lott, Alberto Chimelli E a Música De Michel Legrand

3:24

11

Трек Lété 42

Lété 42

Marcio Lott

,

Alberto Chimelli

Marcio Lott, Alberto Chimelli E a Música De Michel Legrand

2:18

12

Трек You Must Believe in Spring

You Must Believe in Spring

Marcio Lott

,

Alberto Chimelli

Marcio Lott, Alberto Chimelli E a Música De Michel Legrand

5:24

Информация о правообладателе: Savalla Records
