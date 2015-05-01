Get Physical Music Presents: Body Language, Vol. 16 by Francesco Tristano

Bach: Toccata in C minor, BWV 911 I. no tempo - Adagio - Fuga. Allegro - Adagio

2025 · Сингл · Francesco Tristano

Bach: The 6 English Suites

2025 · Сингл · Francesco Tristano

Bach: English Suite No. 6 in D Minor, BWV 811: No. 4a, Sarabande

2025 · Сингл · Francesco Tristano

Bach: English Suite No. 6 in D Minor, BWV 811: V. Gavotte I

2025 · Сингл · Francesco Tristano

Bach: English Suite No. 2 in A Minor, BWV 807: I. Prélude

2025 · Сингл · Francesco Tristano

Bach: The 6 Partitas

2024 · Сингл · Francesco Tristano

Bach: Capriccio (from Partita No. 2 in C Minor BWV 826)

2024 · Сингл · Francesco Tristano

Bach: Sarabande (from Partita No. 4 in in D Major BWV 828)

2024 · Сингл · Francesco Tristano

Keyboard Concerto in D Minor, BWV 1052

2022 · Сингл · Bach Stage Ensemble

Keyboard Concerto in D Minor, BWV 1052

2022 · Сингл · Bach Stage Ensemble

Bach Stage

2022 · Сингл · Francesco Tristano

Aria for RS (Hugar Remix)

2022 · Сингл · Francesco Tristano

Toccata Remixes

2022 · Альбом · Francesco Tristano

On Early Music

2022 · Альбом · Francesco Tristano

Toccata

2022 · Сингл · Francesco Tristano

Tristano: On Bull Galliard in D

2021 · Сингл · Francesco Tristano

Aria for RS

2021 · Сингл · Francesco Tristano

Supercinema 04

2021 · Альбом · ITNA

Tristano plays Gulda

2020 · Сингл · Francesco Tristano

Tokyo Stories