The Everly Brothers

The Everly Brothers

Альбом  ·  1962

Greatest Songs

#Поп
The Everly Brothers

Артист

The Everly Brothers

Релиз Greatest Songs

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Bye Bye Love

Bye Bye Love

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:23

2

Трек Wake Up Little Susie

Wake Up Little Susie

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:05

3

Трек Muskrat

Muskrat

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:15

4

Трек Cathy's Clown

Cathy's Clown

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:27

5

Трек So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad)

So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad)

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:32

6

Трек Memories Are Made of This

Memories Are Made of This

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:31

7

Трек Like Strangers

Like Strangers

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:03

8

Трек Let It Be Me

Let It Be Me

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:38

9

Трек Take a Message to Mary

Take a Message to Mary

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:28

10

Трек ('Til) I Kissed You

('Til) I Kissed You

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:26

11

Трек Maybe Tomorrow

Maybe Tomorrow

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:05

12

Трек This Little Girl of Mine

This Little Girl of Mine

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:13

13

Трек Should We Tell Him

Should We Tell Him

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:07

14

Трек All I Have to Do Is Dream

All I Have to Do Is Dream

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:20

15

Трек Problems

Problems

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

1:58

16

Трек Since You Broke My Heart

Since You Broke My Heart

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

1:56

17

Трек Be Bop A-Lula

Be Bop A-Lula

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:20

18

Трек The Party's Over

The Party's Over

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:12

19

Трек When Will I Be Loved

When Will I Be Loved

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:05

20

Трек Hey Doll Baby

Hey Doll Baby

The Everly Brothers

Greatest Songs

2:10

Информация о правообладателе: Foggy Milan Records
