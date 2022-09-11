О нас

Lerenard Etlours

Lerenard Etlours

Альбом  ·  2022

Fiabe & Sussurri (I Volume)

#Детская
Lerenard Etlours

Артист

Lerenard Etlours

Релиз Fiabe & Sussurri (I Volume)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Il soffio del mare

Il soffio del mare

Lerenard Etlours

Fiabe & Sussurri (I Volume)

2:41

2

Трек Il soffio del mare (a cappella)

Il soffio del mare (a cappella)

Lerenard Etlours

Fiabe & Sussurri (I Volume)

2:50

3

Трек Il soffio del mare (strumentale)

Il soffio del mare (strumentale)

Lerenard Etlours

Fiabe & Sussurri (I Volume)

2:40

4

Трек Qualcuno bussò

Qualcuno bussò

Lerenard Etlours

Fiabe & Sussurri (I Volume)

3:06

5

Трек Qualcuno bussò (a cappella)

Qualcuno bussò (a cappella)

Lerenard Etlours

Fiabe & Sussurri (I Volume)

2:34

6

Трек Qualcuno bussò (strumentale)

Qualcuno bussò (strumentale)

Lerenard Etlours

Fiabe & Sussurri (I Volume)

3:06

7

Трек La lingua dei re

La lingua dei re

Lerenard Etlours

Fiabe & Sussurri (I Volume)

2:36

8

Трек La lingua dei re (a cappella)

La lingua dei re (a cappella)

Lerenard Etlours

Fiabe & Sussurri (I Volume)

2:29

9

Трек La lingua dei re (strumentale)

La lingua dei re (strumentale)

Lerenard Etlours

Fiabe & Sussurri (I Volume)

2:35

Информация о правообладателе: Lerenard Etlours
Волна по релизу

