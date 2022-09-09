О нас

Primordial
Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз The Fires (1994 Demo)
The Fires (1994 Demo)2025 · Сингл · Primordial
Релиз Live at Party San Open Air 2015
Live at Party San Open Air 20152024 · Альбом · Primordial
Релиз Empire Falls (Live at Ragnarok Festival 2017)
Empire Falls (Live at Ragnarok Festival 2017)2024 · Сингл · Primordial
Релиз Mouth of Judas (Live on the Mountain)
Mouth of Judas (Live on the Mountain)2024 · Сингл · Primordial
Релиз How It Ends
How It Ends2023 · Альбом · Primordial
Релиз Storm Before Calm
Storm Before Calm2023 · Альбом · Primordial
Релиз The Camelot Sessions
The Camelot Sessions2022 · Альбом · Primordial
Релиз The Camelot Sessions
The Camelot Sessions2022 · Альбом · Primordial
Релиз Dark Romanticism
Dark Romanticism2022 · Альбом · Primordial
Релиз Exile Amongst the Ruins
Exile Amongst the Ruins2018 · Альбом · Primordial
Релиз Exile Amongst the Ruins
Exile Amongst the Ruins2018 · Сингл · Primordial
Релиз To Hell or the Hangman
To Hell or the Hangman2018 · Сингл · Primordial
Релиз Stolen Years
Stolen Years2018 · Сингл · Primordial
Релиз Gods to the Godless (Live at Bang Your Head Festival Germany 2015)
Gods to the Godless (Live at Bang Your Head Festival Germany 2015)2016 · Альбом · Primordial
Релиз Gods to the Godless (Live)
Gods to the Godless (Live)2016 · Сингл · Primordial
Релиз Gods to the Godless (Live)
Gods to the Godless (Live)2016 · Сингл · Primordial
Релиз Where Greater Men Have Fallen
Where Greater Men Have Fallen2014 · Альбом · Primordial
Релиз Redemption at the Puritan's Hand (Redux)
Redemption at the Puritan's Hand (Redux)2011 · Альбом · Primordial
Релиз Redemption at the Puritan's Hand
Redemption at the Puritan's Hand2011 · Альбом · Primordial
Релиз Spirit The Earth Aflame
Spirit The Earth Aflame2011 · Альбом · Primordial

