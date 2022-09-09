The Fires (1994 Demo)

2025 · Сингл · Primordial

Live at Party San Open Air 2015

2024 · Альбом · Primordial

Empire Falls (Live at Ragnarok Festival 2017)

2024 · Сингл · Primordial

Mouth of Judas (Live on the Mountain)

2024 · Сингл · Primordial

How It Ends

2023 · Альбом · Primordial

Storm Before Calm

2023 · Альбом · Primordial

The Camelot Sessions

2022 · Альбом · Primordial

The Camelot Sessions

2022 · Альбом · Primordial

Dark Romanticism

2022 · Альбом · Primordial

Exile Amongst the Ruins

2018 · Альбом · Primordial

Exile Amongst the Ruins

2018 · Сингл · Primordial

To Hell or the Hangman

2018 · Сингл · Primordial

Stolen Years

2018 · Сингл · Primordial

Gods to the Godless (Live at Bang Your Head Festival Germany 2015)

2016 · Альбом · Primordial

Gods to the Godless (Live)

2016 · Сингл · Primordial

Gods to the Godless (Live)

2016 · Сингл · Primordial

Where Greater Men Have Fallen

2014 · Альбом · Primordial

Redemption at the Puritan's Hand (Redux)

2011 · Альбом · Primordial

Redemption at the Puritan's Hand

2011 · Альбом · Primordial

Spirit The Earth Aflame