Various Artists

Various Artists

Альбом  ·  2010

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

#Поп
Various Artists

Артист

Various Artists

Релиз Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек The LeakyCon Song (Live)

The LeakyCon Song (Live)

Swish and Flick

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

4:05

2

Трек A Pensieve Full of Unrequited Love (Live)

A Pensieve Full of Unrequited Love (Live)

The Mudbloods

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

4:33

3

Трек You're All I Think About (Live)

You're All I Think About (Live)

The Mudbloods

,

The Moaning Myrtles

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

3:17

4

Трек Be My Witch Tonight (Live)

Be My Witch Tonight (Live)

The Mudbloods

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

3:48

5

Трек Harry, You're Lovely (Live)

Harry, You're Lovely (Live)

The Moaning Myrtles

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

3:09

6

Трек Transparent (Live)

Transparent (Live)

The Moaning Myrtles

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

2:17

7

Трек Don't Throw That Book at Me (Live)

Don't Throw That Book at Me (Live)

The Moaning Myrtles

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

3:10

8

Трек Get out of My Bathroom (Live)

Get out of My Bathroom (Live)

Gred And Forge

,

The Moaning Myrtles

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

2:48

9

Трек Fred and George (Live)

Fred and George (Live)

Gred And Forge

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

2:41

10

Трек Save the Quibbler (Live)

Save the Quibbler (Live)

Gred And Forge

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

2:49

11

Трек I'm in Love with a Werewolf (Live)

I'm in Love with a Werewolf (Live)

Tonks & The Aurors

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

2:43

12

Трек Aurors Ftw (Live)

Aurors Ftw (Live)

Tonks & The Aurors

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

2:14

13

Трек Lost (Live)

Lost (Live)

Tonks & The Aurors

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

2:43

14

Трек Lovegood (Live)

Lovegood (Live)

Ministry of Magic

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

1:35

15

Трек I May Lose Everything (Live)

I May Lose Everything (Live)

Ministry of Magic

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

4:00

16

Трек Accio Love (Live)

Accio Love (Live)

Ministry of Magic

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

1:40

17

Трек Slytherin World (Bluegrass Version, Live)

Slytherin World (Bluegrass Version, Live)

Draco and the Malfoys

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

2:45

18

Трек Hogwarts Express (Bluegrass Version, Live)

Hogwarts Express (Bluegrass Version, Live)

Draco and the Malfoys

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

3:12

19

Трек Potions Yesterday (Bluegrass Version, Live)

Potions Yesterday (Bluegrass Version, Live)

Draco and the Malfoys

Live at the Leaky Cauldron: Wizard Rock from LeakyCon 2009 (Disc 1)

2:44

Информация о правообладателе: The Leaky Cauldron
