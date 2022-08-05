О нас

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cafe Lounge Resort

,

Relaxing Guitar Crew

Альбом  ·  2022

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

#Джаз
Cafe Lounge Resort

Артист

Cafe Lounge Resort

Релиз Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Happy Homey Specifics

Happy Homey Specifics

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:25

2

Трек Creations on Ice

Creations on Ice

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:25

3

Трек Soothed In Completion

Soothed In Completion

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:13

4

Трек Straight From the South Zone

Straight From the South Zone

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:45

5

Трек Be the Bossa Barista

Be the Bossa Barista

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:27

6

Трек Spectacular Relaxation

Spectacular Relaxation

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:28

7

Трек Samba Jazz and Samba Joe

Samba Jazz and Samba Joe

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

3:04

8

Трек Surely Smooth

Surely Smooth

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:44

9

Трек Boss of the Brew

Boss of the Brew

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:18

10

Трек A Little of the Special Ability

A Little of the Special Ability

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:26

11

Трек Iced Acid

Iced Acid

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:42

12

Трек Home is Easy

Home is Easy

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:32

13

Трек At The Bossa Homestead

At The Bossa Homestead

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:17

14

Трек Tropicalia Spectacular

Tropicalia Spectacular

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:52

15

Трек In the Cafe Time

In the Cafe Time

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:37

16

Трек The Most of Bossa

The Most of Bossa

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:30

17

Трек Expressive Beats

Expressive Beats

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

3:13

18

Трек Sensations in the South Zone

Sensations in the South Zone

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:50

19

Трек Icing Life

Icing Life

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:19

20

Трек Chills in the Sunshine

Chills in the Sunshine

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:32

21

Трек A Taste So Cool

A Taste So Cool

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:38

22

Трек Just Me Chilling

Just Me Chilling

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:38

23

Трек Bossa Nova Cafe

Bossa Nova Cafe

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:15

24

Трек Echoing Through the Halls

Echoing Through the Halls

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:49

25

Трек Joe to the Know

Joe to the Know

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:38

26

Трек On Top of Ice

On Top of Ice

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:29

27

Трек Shivery Moods

Shivery Moods

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

3:10

28

Трек Because of Bossa

Because of Bossa

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:41

29

Трек Home Brewed

Home Brewed

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:21

30

Трек Easy to Ice

Easy to Ice

Relaxing Guitar Crew

,

Cafe Lounge Resort

Cozy Home: Best Bosanova BGM for Relaxing Cafe Time with Iced Coffee

2:34

Информация о правообладателе: Café lounge
