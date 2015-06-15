О нас

Joey Negro

Joey Negro

,

Dave Lee

Альбом  ·  2015

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

#Классическая
Joey Negro

Артист

Joey Negro

Релиз Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Do What You Feel (Dave Lee Revival Mix)

Do What You Feel (Dave Lee Revival Mix)

Joey Negro

,

Dave Lee

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

5:50

2

Трек Get on Up

Get on Up

Opolopo

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

5:34

3

Трек Reach Out (Sean's Paradise Edit)

Reach Out (Sean's Paradise Edit)

Sean McCabe

,

Hannah Khemoh

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

6:49

4

Трек The Secret Life of Us (The Reflex Revision)

The Secret Life of Us (The Reflex Revision)

Joey Negro

,

Dave Lee

,

The Sunburst Band

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

7:10

5

Трек Burnin' Soulfire

Burnin' Soulfire

Jupiter Beyond

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

7:42

6

Трек We Are On The Move (Shur-i-kan Dub Mix)

We Are On The Move (Shur-i-kan Dub Mix)

Zo

,

Phonte

,

Erro

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

6:12

7

Трек Discotizer (Sunburst Jazzy Mix)

Discotizer (Sunburst Jazzy Mix)

Foreal People

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

6:38

8

Трек Alpha Centuri (Extended Remix)

Alpha Centuri (Extended Remix)

Arkanoid

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

5:14

9

Трек Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo

Joey Negro

,

Dave Lee

,

The Sunburst Band

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

7:04

10

Трек Keep It Working (Joey Negro Disco Blend)

Keep It Working (Joey Negro Disco Blend)

Soulpersona

,

Princess Freesia

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

6:20

11

Трек Love Rescue

Love Rescue

Project

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

5:53

12

Трек Super Stimulus (DJ Reverend P Edit)

Super Stimulus (DJ Reverend P Edit)

Stimulus

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

6:41

13

Трек Surrender (Dave Lee Dees' Happy Mix)

Surrender (Dave Lee Dees' Happy Mix)

Rainbow Connection

,

Taka Boom

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

6:40

14

Трек Love For Life (Extended Mix)

Love For Life (Extended Mix)

Sean McCabe

,

Renn

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

7:03

15

Трек Monolith

Monolith

Opolopo

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

6:35

16

Трек Love Treatment

Love Treatment

Brenda Watts

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

8:55

17

Трек Drive Me Insane

Drive Me Insane

Airplay

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

5:29

18

Трек Mellow Mellow Rap On

Mellow Mellow Rap On

Brad Shitt

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

6:33

19

Трек Miss Quenada

Miss Quenada

Boy Naughty

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

4:51

20

Трек Educated Funk

Educated Funk

Joey Negro

,

Dave Lee

,

The Sunburst Band

Joey Negro presents It's A Summer Groove Vol. 5

2:44

Информация о правообладателе: Z Records
